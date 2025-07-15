Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 195 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 413.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $320.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $290.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

