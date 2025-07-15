SageOak Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SageOak Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

