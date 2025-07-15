BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

