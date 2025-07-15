iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 206.4% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.