BluePointe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54,434.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,744 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $34,355,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 535,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.