Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VT stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.