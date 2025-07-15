BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.1% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWF opened at $428.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $429.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day moving average of $390.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

