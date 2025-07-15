BluePointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.