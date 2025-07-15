BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys 11,671 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 454,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 70,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.