3,864 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

