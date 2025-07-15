Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

