Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

