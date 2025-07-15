Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 472,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

