Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.