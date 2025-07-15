Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,151.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6,393.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 150,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

