Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

