Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,461.7% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $201.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

