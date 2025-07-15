Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KKR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

KKR opened at $139.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

