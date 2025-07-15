Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.43.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AMP opened at $539.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

