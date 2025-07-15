Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

