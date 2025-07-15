Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

