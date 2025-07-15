Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,907.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,937.41.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

