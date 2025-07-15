Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8%

PPG stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

