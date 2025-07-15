Comparing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.78 -$45.24 million $0.75 114.53 Tokens.com $740,000.00 46.36 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -28.36

This table compares MoneyLion and Tokens.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 3 2 2 2.86 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $90.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Tokens.com on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

