Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $10.60. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 545,471 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $699.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

