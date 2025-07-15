Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) versus Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Critical Contrast

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) and Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Anta Sports Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skechers U.S.A. $8.97 billion 1.05 $639.47 million $4.16 15.18 Anta Sports Products $8.82 billion 4.09 $1.45 billion N/A N/A

Anta Sports Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skechers U.S.A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and Anta Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skechers U.S.A. 0 8 6 0 2.43 Anta Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus target price of $67.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Anta Sports Products.

Profitability

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Anta Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skechers U.S.A. 6.96% 13.34% 7.53% Anta Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Anta Sports Products on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands. In addition, the company provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, and boots for protective footwear in their work environments. It sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. The company licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

