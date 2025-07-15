Critical Survey: Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) vs. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge pays out 139.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Enbridge is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 0 1 3 1 3.00 Enbridge 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ultrapar Participacoes and Enbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Enbridge has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Enbridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $136.43 billion 0.02 $438.05 million $0.36 8.35 Enbridge $60.94 billion 1.62 $3.97 billion $1.94 23.30

Enbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 1.65% 14.29% 5.70% Enbridge 10.16% 10.41% 3.10%

Summary

Enbridge beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.