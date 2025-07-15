Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.68. Sappi shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $963.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sappi had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

