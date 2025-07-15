Signaturefd LLC Sells 71 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $712.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.88.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

