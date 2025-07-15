Head-To-Head Survey: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 374Water and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than 374Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

12.2% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of 374Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 374Water and Aris Water Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $673,267.00 42.23 -$12.43 million ($0.10) -1.97 Aris Water Solutions $452.53 million 3.01 $26.86 million $0.82 28.06

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

374Water has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -2,093.18% -119.57% -98.25% Aris Water Solutions 6.15% 3.77% 1.97%

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats 374Water on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

