Comparing Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21% Weyerhaeuser 5.15% 3.59% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.76 $96.05 million $1.91 33.40 Weyerhaeuser $7.12 billion 2.64 $396.00 million $0.50 51.79

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Enterprises. Worthington Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worthington Enterprises and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Enterprises 1 1 1 1 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 1 2 6 1 2.70

Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $33.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Dividends

Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Worthington Enterprises pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Worthington Enterprises on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

