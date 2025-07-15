Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $961.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

