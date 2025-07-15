Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 41,727 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 463.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.37.

Oracle stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $643.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $241.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

