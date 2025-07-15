Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.60 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 94.08 ($1.26). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.25), with a volume of 3,414 shares traded.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of £27.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.50.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 2.92 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Vianet Group had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vianet Group

About Vianet Group

In other Vianet Group news, insider James Dickson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,668.10). 39.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.