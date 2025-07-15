Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and traded as high as $52.80. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 1,235 shares traded.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 67.26%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.