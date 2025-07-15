Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.91. Solitario Resources shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 8,700 shares changing hands.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$52.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

