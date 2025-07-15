Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $12.58. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 86,580 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 1,000,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

