CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $20.44. CareDx shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 936,620 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,125.04. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20,200.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.