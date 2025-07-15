Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 87,180 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

