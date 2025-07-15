Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.97 and traded as high as $66.68. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $66.61, with a volume of 23,673 shares traded.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,060. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

