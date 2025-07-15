HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,463.55 ($33.08) and traded as high as GBX 2,545 ($34.17). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,515 ($33.77), with a volume of 60,712 shares changing hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,463.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,534.98. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 0.62.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

