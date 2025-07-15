HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,463.55 ($33.08) and traded as high as GBX 2,545 ($34.17). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,515 ($33.77), with a volume of 60,712 shares changing hands.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 0.6%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,463.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,534.98. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 0.62.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.
Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.