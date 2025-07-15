Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $11.97. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 887 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.60%.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
