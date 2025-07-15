Reviewing Pure Egy Minrls (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) and Pure Egy Minrls (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Egy Minrls has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pure Egy Minrls 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paladin Energy and Pure Egy Minrls, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Paladin Energy and Pure Egy Minrls”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy N/A N/A $53.63 million N/A N/A Pure Egy Minrls $400,000.00 12.76 -$620,000.00 ($0.01) -15.02

Paladin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Egy Minrls.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Pure Egy Minrls’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Pure Egy Minrls -74.31% -1.15% -1.14%

Summary

Paladin Energy beats Pure Egy Minrls on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Pure Egy Minrls

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.