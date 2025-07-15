Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.35. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 417,539 shares traded.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 103,644 shares during the period. North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

