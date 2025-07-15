Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.35. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 417,539 shares traded.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
