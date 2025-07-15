United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) versus RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Head to Head Survey

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and RCI Hospitality”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.71 billion 1.52 $227.50 million $3.75 12.62 RCI Hospitality $295.60 million 1.19 $3.01 million $0.84 47.63

Analyst Ratings

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Parks & Resorts and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 6 6 0 2.38 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $57.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.94%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 12.98% -51.46% 8.64% RCI Hospitality 2.53% 2.71% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats RCI Hospitality on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.