Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Goldrich Mining Stock Performance
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.
