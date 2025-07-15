Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 17,963 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

