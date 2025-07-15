Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,602.06. The trade was a 23.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.