Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,674,000 after buying an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,034,000 after acquiring an additional 424,702 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $57,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

