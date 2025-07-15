Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,507 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IES by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total value of $1,576,972.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,917,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,933,598.86. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095 over the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IES Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.63. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 36.49%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

